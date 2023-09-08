Marilyn Mosby federal fraud, perjury trials moved out of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will have her upcoming federal fraud and perjury trials in Greenbelt.

Mosby's original defense team, made up of attorneys from the Washington D.C. based law firm Reed Smith, were previously denied a change of venue in January.

Each of those lawyers laterwithdrew from the case due to a reported conflict of interest.

Federal public defender James Wyda has since taken over as Mosby's lead defense council, causing her trial to be delayed a third time.

Wyda made a renewed attempt to move the trial out of Baltimore, and was successful.

He argued negative local media coverage and Mosby's public profile could bias a Baltimore jury.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying Baltimore is Mosby's hometown and where she allegedly committed her crimes.

Mosby was federally indicted January 13, 2022 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida that totaled more than $900,000.

Prosecutors allege Mosby twice lied in 2020 when she claimed COVID-19 related financial hardships in order to withdraw $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan, despite receiving a $9,000 pay raise during that period.

She also allegedly failed to disclose on the mortgage applications over $45,022 of debt owed to the IRS.

Since being indicted Mosby has relaunched a website for her private business, Mahogany Elite Consulting, and filed for divorce from her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby.

Mahogany Elite was the subject of multiple court filings from prosecutors and the defense, who've tried using the business to make their case on whether or not Mosby truly faced financial hardship.

Trial was set for November 2. It's unclear now if the change of venue will have any impact on that date.

