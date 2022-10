BALTIMORE — Doctors in Baltimore have ruled the death of a 1-year-old baby homicide.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway, just after noon on October 4.

Officers arrived to find Nyemia Gillard unresponsive.

Despite efforts to to bring her back, Gillard died on scene.

On October 18, an autopsy found multiple signs of trauma to her body.

Detectives haven't revealed anymore information on the case, including potential suspects.