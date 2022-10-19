MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work

BALTIMORE — Tuesday afternoon a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot.

Crews were seen cleaning up the aftermath of the incident inside that parking lot on Wednesday, now people who work there are voicing their concerns about what happened.

“ I was relieving her on the bus a couple months ago. But I see they cleaning up the area so that must be where it happened at,” said an MTA bus driver.

The unidentified bus driver said since Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m., that shooting has been the topic of discussion for people who work at MDOT MTA in south Baltimore.

“ I was on the bus going down Washington boulevard as I was going down the street the police were coming up the street and I had no idea they were coming here,” the bus driver said.

Police responded to that parking lot to find a 40-year-old woman who had been shot several times, she was then rushed to Shock Trauma where she died. At least 4 people who work at MDOT MTA said the woman who died was also an MDOT MTA employee.

“She was a nice girl," said the bus driver. "Another bus and the operator told me that they came over the radio and told everybody not to use this entrance because something had just happened. I’m devastated by it I think it’s horrible."

MDOT officials responded in a statement saying “MDOT MTA Police continue to work alongside Baltimore city police to investigate the incident, given the investigation is still active they can’t comment further”. But even city leaders like mayor Brandon Scott expressed heartfelt empathy for what happened.

“ I'll just say that it is a unspeakable tragedy and BPD is currently working out leads and we hope to be able to bring this person to justice for the family, for the community for everyone that works at that facility,” Scott said.

Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.

“ I heard somebody was waiting for her all day in the parking lot and I’m not sure if he was supposed to be here. MTA operators they don’t, they just assume anybody that comes out here are MTA operators,” said the bus driver.

There are still lots of unanswered questions like who the woman was and who the person was who fired that gun along with how they got in the parking lot in the first place.