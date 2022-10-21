Theft suspect shot after allegedly trying to stab store security guard with syringe

BALTIMORE — A theft suspect was shot Friday after police say he attempted to stab a store security guard with a syringe.

It happened around 9:40am, in the 600 block of Exeter Street.

The man was allegedly caught trying to leave the store with stolen merchandise, when he was confronted by the guard.

Police say the man charged at him with a syringe, leading the guard to pull out his gun and shoot him in the face.

The man is currently in critical condition at an area hospital. It's unclear if he will face any charges.

There is no word yet on if the guard suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.