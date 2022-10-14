Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old Baltimore boy's death ruled homicide by drug intoxication

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 09:07:41-04

BALTIMORE — The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide.

Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.

That's where they found O’rion Thomas unresponsive.

Despite treatment efforts, Thomas died at the hospital.

On October 12 an autopsy report showed that Thomas died of drug intoxication.

No other details have been released as to how Thomas might have gotten the drugs into his system.

So far police have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019