4-year-old Baltimore boy's death ruled homicide by drug intoxication

BALTIMORE — The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide.

Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.

That's where they found O’rion Thomas unresponsive.

Despite treatment efforts, Thomas died at the hospital.

On October 12 an autopsy report showed that Thomas died of drug intoxication.

No other details have been released as to how Thomas might have gotten the drugs into his system.

So far police have not announced any arrests.