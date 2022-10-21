Watch Now
Police identify suspect involved in MTA employee's death

Elaine Jackson
Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 21, 2022
BALTIMORE  — BPD have released the photo of the suspect involved in the shooting death of 40-year-old MTA employee Elaine Jackson.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill.

Jackson was gunned down Tuesday afternoon inside an MDOT MTA parking lot.

Police responded to that parking lot to find a 40-year-old woman who had been shot several times, she was then rushed to Shock Trauma where she died. At least 4 people who work at MDOT MTA said the woman who died was also an MDOT MTA employee.

MDOT officials responded in a statement saying “MDOT MTA Police continue to work alongside Baltimore city police to investigate the incident, given the investigation is still active they can’t comment further”.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

