November 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 01, 2021
BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City reported 26 homicides and 73 non-fatal shootings.

So far in 2021, there have been 283 people murdered in the city and 606 non-fatal shootings.

Those numbers compare to 278 and 623 respectively at this time last year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here are the incidents from November 2021:

11/1 - 3:28am: A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Elmora Avenue

11/1 - 1:54am: A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm at a gas station on the corner of Reisterstown Road and Belvedere Avenue.

