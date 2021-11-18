'I just wish it would stop': Baltimore City hits 300th murder of 2021

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl as a homicide. This marks the city's 300 homicide of 2021.

On Monday, Baltimore Police officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue for an unresponsive child. Once on scene officers began rendering lifesaving medical aid to 5-year-old Nivea Anderson.

Anderson was taken to John Hopkins Pediatrics where doctors pronounced her dead. She had bruising on her face from prior abuse.

The child's death follows bloodshed a barbershop and another homicide at an area church where a 69-year-old woman was murdered Tuesday.

"I just wish it would stop," said Tony Fitch. "The only thing I can do is keep praying to God."

"Maybe one day things will change," said Miranda Moore. "But it seems like it’s not getting any better. I'm concerned about everyone's safety."

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on the city's 300th homicide.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News he said:

"I am outraged that Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide of the year tonight. This number provokes more than just pain and disappointment over the sheer loss of life; it forces us to think about the families and communities that will forever be impacted by this heinous cycle of violence.

We lost friends and loved ones, and Baltimore cannot continue to be desensitized by their loss. Far too many interpersonal conflicts and domestic disputes are escalating into fatal violence. Failing to recognize the value of human life cannot continue to be the norm in Baltimore. This should anger all of us to do more so that our city can truly be more.

As your Mayor, I am far from satisfied. My team and I are working tirelessly to implement a violence prevention plan that saves lives and reduces trauma. Under my leadership this will no longer be about police alone, but they certainly have an important role to play. Because of the importance of collaboration, I restarted the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to ensure that our state and federal partners are back at the table with us. And through my Police Stat process, I will continue to hold the police department accountable for closing violent cases and bringing violent offenders to justice.

Baltimore, we will be better, and I will not rest until every neighborhood is safe."

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about any of these cases to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.