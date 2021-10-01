October 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City reported 31 homicides and 74 non-fatal shootings.

So far in 2021, there have been 257 people murdered in the city and 533 non-fatal shootings.

Those numbers compare to 247 and 546 respectively at this time last year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here are the incidents from October 2021:

10/1 - 1:45am: A 20-year-old woman checked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Police determined the incident happened in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard.

