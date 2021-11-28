Police investigating multiple people shot in East Baltimore incident Sunday evening

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating at least 6 people shot in East Baltimore on Sunday evening.

According to police, at approximately 3:35p.m., officers were called to the 1300 blcok of North Munford Avenue to investigate several shot-spotter alerts.

Once at the location, officers located a 24, 28, and 23-year-old male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A 16-year-old was found on Chester St after having ran there after being shot.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals listed in stable condition.

A short time later, a 38 and a 30-year-old male victims walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims stated they were on North Munford when they were shot.

Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

