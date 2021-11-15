Two Baltimore barbers killed in Saturday shooting spree

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Two Baltimore barbers were killed in a shooting spree across East Baltimore Saturday, before an off-duty officer intervened and killed the gunman.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who lost their lives very unnecessarily,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Harrison said it started Saturday afternoon on East Oliver Street. The gunman got into an argument with someone and shot them. The victims is still in critical condition at a hospital.

Then the shooter drove to Eastern Avenue where he got into another argument and shot and killed that person.

People who work nearby said they heard at least 10 gun shots and saw the aftermath: a barber killed on the side walk in front of where he worked.

“He was doing his job you know,” said Qais, who works at the neighboring Eastern Pizza. “He comes here to buy food all the time. He was a cool dude. He was really nice.”

Police then said the gunman drove to another barber shop on O’Donnell Street. He walked in and killed another barber. An off duty Baltimore City Police sergeant who was getting a haircut, pulled out his gun and returned fire, killing him.

“I want to personally thank our sergeant for the bravery, for standing up, knowing after seeing what you just saw someone being shot right in front of them, to immediately respond, to handle the situation,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We don’t know what would have happened if he was not able to respond in that way and how many more incidents could have happened.”

Police are working to notify next of kin before releasing the names of the suspect or victims.

