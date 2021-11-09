Watch
Two people killed, another injured in Southeast Baltimore shooting Monday

Dave Detling
Posted at 9:38 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 21:40:45-05

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night in Southeast Baltimore.

Police were patrolling the area of Cardiff Avenue and Broening Highway just after 8 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 6100 block of Cardiff Avenue.

There they found two 35-year-old's with gunshot wound injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a third 33-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They're listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

