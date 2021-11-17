Watch
'I'm numb': Daughter of 69-year-old woman found dead in Baltimore church says mother was loving, kindhearted and God fearing

Family of Evelyn Player
Evelyn Player
Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 22:07:25-05

BALTIMORE — The daughter of a 69-year-old woman killed inside of an East Baltimore church calls her murder a “horrific act.”

RELATED: 69-year-old woman stabbed to death inside a church in East Baltimore

“It’s unbelievable that someone came in and hurt her,” Aletha Finch said.

Finch described her mother Evelyn Player as loving, kindhearted and God fearing.

“It’s one thing when your parent passed, it’s another to know that someone intentionally took their life,” she said.

Player was found stabbed death early Tuesday morning inside of Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore, police said.

Finch said she was a custodian at the church and was there early to let contractors in who were renovating the building.

She said her mom was at the church because she picked up a shift for a friend.

“Because her friend needed help, that’s what she did,” Finch said. “She offered her hand and went to help her friend.”

Finch said Player was also a longtime member of Southern Baptist, attending the church since she was a child.

She said she would’ve never thought a place so sacred as a church would be the same place where her mom would lose her life.

“It’s upsetting,” she said. “It’s disturbing that you are not even safe in a church,” she said.

As investigators search for the suspect in the case, Finch is hoping her mom will get justice.

“Whoever did this shattered my heart into a million pieces,” she said. “They will never understand what they did to my family. Me, my son, and the rest of her loved ones and church family because they loved her.”

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to give police a call at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

