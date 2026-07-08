Another car crashes into Catonsville homeowner's yard, the 9th in 2 years

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Just weeks after a Catonsville homeowner shared her concerns with WMAR-2 News about repeated crashes into her front yard, it happened again.

Krista Cantafio sent WMAR-2 News video of another vehicle leaving Kenwood Avenue and crashing onto her property on July 6. She said the latest crash came closer to her front door than any of the previous incidents.

The crash comes after Cantafio told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii that eight vehicles had already crashed into her yard since she moved into the home two years ago.

"I never have my daughter get the mail," Cantafio said during a previous interview. "I'm always looking over my shoulder."

READ MORE: "I’m always looking over my shoulder": 8 cars crash into Catonsville woman’s yard in 2 years

Cantafio has said the repeated crashes have destroyed mailboxes, trees, bushes and landscaping, costing her thousands of dollars in cleanup and repairs. She has also expressed concern that someone could eventually be seriously injured.



Following WMAR-2 News' previous report, Baltimore County says Kenwood Avenue now qualifies for speed humps.

County officials said the Department of Public Works and Transportation's Transportation Bureau has identified potential locations for the traffic calming devices and will now begin working with Cantafio on the next phase of the process.

Under the county's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, residents living adjacent to the proposed speed humps must sign a community petition. At least 75% of those property owners must approve the project before it can move forward. Once that requirement is met, qualifying projects are scheduled based on available funding.

WMAR-2 News also asked the county about the latest crash. County officials said they reviewed the homeowner's video and contacted Baltimore County Police to determine the preliminary cause of the collision and whether roadway conditions or other contributing factors played a role.

Police have not yet released information about what caused the crash.

The latest incident occurred after the county previously installed rumble strips and additional pavement markings in an effort to improve safety along the curve.

WMAR-2 News will update this story when additional information becomes available.