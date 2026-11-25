OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for possible lineup changes as they head into their final game before the bye looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Wednesday after being deactivated for Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers following comments he made about Baltimore.

Humphrey has since returned to his normal schedule with the team. He did not speak with reporters Wednesday, and head coach Jesse Minter was noncommittal when asked whether Humphrey would play against the Houston Texans.

“Marlon is back in here. He's in meetings, he's in practice and again like I said, see how the week goes,” Minter said.

The Ravens will also have a new punt returner after releasing LaJohntay Wester.

Several players were fielding punts at the beginning of Wednesday’s practice, including reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Tez Walker. Walker returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown Sunday against Carolina.

Minter said the Ravens have a good idea of who will take over punt return duties but will wait until later in the week to make a final decision.

“You know it's always tough when stuff like that happens but you just got to do what's best for the team,” Minter said. “I think we have a pretty good idea but we'll kind of see how this week shakes out and see which direction we decide to go by the end of the week.”

Baltimore also received an injury update on Derrick Henry after the running back entered concussion protocol toward the end of Sunday’s game.

According to Minter, Henry experienced brief concussion symptoms and was tested and cleared. The Ravens later placed him back into concussion protocol as an additional precaution. Minter said Henry would have been listed as a limited participant Wednesday and remains expected to play Sunday.

“Derrick had a couple of brief symptoms of a concussion right towards the end of that game. Tested, cleared,” Minter said. “We put him back in protocol just to kind of really make sure. So when it comes out today he would have been limited. We do expect him to be back obviously so just throwing that out there because he'll be listed in that on the injury report.”

The Ravens have one more opportunity to end their losing streak before their bye week.

If Baltimore loses in Houston on Sunday, the Ravens will have gone more than two months without a victory by the time they play their next game on Dec. 13.

The Ravens and Texans kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

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