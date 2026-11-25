TOWSON, Md. — Loyola Blakefield head coach Rich Holzer is heading into Turkey Bowl 106 with a year of experience under his belt and a renewed sense of purpose.

Holzer, who was on the sidelines for his first Turkey Bowl against Calvert Hall last November, is now in his second season leading the Dons following a 6-4 2026 campaign.

"Last year at this time, it was getting to know the kids, getting to know the culture of the school, and then, you know, assessing the program where it's at and now we kind of have a good, good gauge on it, and I think we're kind of making strides towards, uh, you know, bringing the program back to where, where it had been," Holzer said.

Holzer has coached across Maryland, including in Baltimore City, Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Calvert County. The Dons came up short in last year's Turkey Bowl — a game that featured two new head coaches — and Holzer acknowledged his team got cute in the first half, while giving credit to Calvert Hall and head coach Ty Ward.

"They're good. I mean, I'm watching their defensive line and I'm having nightmares already, but you know, Coach Ward does a very good job with the team. It's very, very evident when you watch them. They're well coached. They're disciplined. They have playmakers over there just like, just like we do. I think it's going to be a fun game again like last year. It'll be, I, you know, anticipate a tight game," Holzer said.

Holzer said managing emotions will be critical for both sides.

"I think you know emotions are going to, like I said last year, emotions are going to run high. I think, you know, managing those are the key, you know, and then I also think for the coaches, not overwhelming the kids with too much information," Holzer said.

Holzer will lean heavily on quarterback Carlos Spencer, who threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 5 more this season.

"He's continued to steadily improve. We put a lot more on his plate this year. He's actually — there are certain times during the game where I just give him a formation and he calls the play based on the look he sees in front of him. There's 11 call where he actually does have free reign to check into any single play in our playbook, you know, so he's done a great job with that. He's spent all offseason putting in the work," Holzer said.

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