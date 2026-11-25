Calvert Hall football head coach Ty Ward is looking to cap his second season with a consecutive Turkey Bowl victory as the Cardinals continue building momentum under his leadership.

Ward took over the program last year and immediately delivered, guiding Calvert Hall to its first Turkey Bowl win in three years. Now, heading into his second Turkey Bowl as head coach, he says the experience is unlike anything else his players encounter during the regular season.

"Playing in a game like that is about as college-like as it gets. We're in a college stadium, there's about 10,000 people there, it's loud, you have to deal with college goalposts and college hashes," Ward said. "So it's a great experience for our kids to have something that's just for them. It's the last game in the MIAA every year, something that all eyes are on us and Loyola and we were lucky enough to win the first one."

Ward said he has challenged his players to carry the Turkey Bowl mentality throughout the entire year, not just on game day.

"I told the guys when I first got here, we won't be what we need to be until every day is the Turkey Bowl. We have to treat 365 days like it's the Turkey Bowl," Ward said. "If we're going to be the best version of ourselves then it's going to because we've done it in the leadup to it."

The Cardinals made significant strides in Ward's second season, earning a playoff berth and advancing to the conference semifinal. Calvert Hall fell just short in a double-overtime thriller, but Ward said the team is playing its best football heading into the Turkey Bowl.

"We had some good success this year. We obviously made it to the playoffs which we didn't the year before so that's a positive, but we're still not quite as consistent as we need to be," Ward said. "There are some lapses during the year, some low moments kind of in the middle of the season, but we're playing really good football right now. We're kind of headed in the direction we want to go and we're hoping to use the Turkey Bowl as a springboard into our offseason."

Calvert Hall prides itself on being a college preparatory school, and Ward said the Turkey Bowl environment — played in a college stadium in front of thousands of fans — serves as a valuable simulation of what his players may experience at the next level.

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