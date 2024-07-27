Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 4

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted the fourth week.
Janice Lynn Potter
On Sunday, we featured the case of Janice Lynn Potter. Here are the relevant details:
- Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 1986
- In her home on Talister Court in Rossville
- Various pieces of jewelry and a set of antique sterling silver salt and pepper shakers were taken
If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Michael Bates
On Monday, we featured the case of a popular Baltimore chef, Michael Bates. Here are the relevant details:
- Around 2:30 a.m. September 21, 2016
- 4600 block of Penn Lucy
- Was shot in his car and made it to the stairwell of his building
If you have any information you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Aaron Thomas Brice
On Tuesday, we featured the case of Aaron Thomas Brice. Here are the relevant details:
- Just before 1:15 a.m. on November 1, 2009
- In the driveway of11500 block of Manorstone Lane
- Happened during a Halloween Party with over 100 people
If you have any information, you can call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP.
Olga Sexton
On Wednesday, we featured the case of Olga Sexton, a recent immigrant to the US. Here are the relevant details:
- Before 1:30 a.m., December 7, 1995
- First block Hamlet Drive in Garrison
- Her credit card was found just before 1 a.m. the same morning at the Nation's Bank on the 700 block of Dulaney Valley Rd
If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Myra Cason
On Thursday, we featured the case of retired school teacher Myra Cason. Here are the relevant details:
- Between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on January 28, 2011
- Found at the Gavvigan's Furniture Store parking lot
- She was shot in the head in her car
If you have any information, you can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Brenda Bloom
On Friday, we featured the case of 29-year-old Brenda Lorraine Bloom. Here are the relevant details:
- After 8 p.m., September 25, 1986
- Body found nude, stabbed, and burned in Friendship Park
- Had last been seen walking along MD Rts 2 and 648
If you have any information, you can call the Maryland State Police's Glen Burnie Barrack at 310-761-5130.