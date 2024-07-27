Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 4

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted the fourth week.

Janice Lynn Potter

On Sunday, we featured the case of Janice Lynn Potter. Here are the relevant details:

Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 1986

In her home on Talister Court in Rossville

Various pieces of jewelry and a set of antique sterling silver salt and pepper shakers were taken

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Michael Bates

On Monday, we featured the case of a popular Baltimore chef, Michael Bates. Here are the relevant details:



Around 2:30 a.m. September 21, 2016

4600 block of Penn Lucy

Was shot in his car and made it to the stairwell of his building

If you have any information you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Aaron Thomas Brice

On Tuesday, we featured the case of Aaron Thomas Brice. Here are the relevant details:

Just before 1:15 a.m. on November 1, 2009

In the driveway of11500 block of Manorstone Lane

Happened during a Halloween Party with over 100 people

If you have any information, you can call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP.

Olga Sexton

On Wednesday, we featured the case of Olga Sexton, a recent immigrant to the US. Here are the relevant details:

Before 1:30 a.m., December 7, 1995

First block Hamlet Drive in Garrison

Her credit card was found just before 1 a.m. the same morning at the Nation's Bank on the 700 block of Dulaney Valley Rd

If you have any information, which could help police you can call the Baltimore County homicide unit at 410-877-3943 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Myra Cason

On Thursday, we featured the case of retired school teacher Myra Cason. Here are the relevant details:

Between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on January 28, 2011

Found at the Gavvigan's Furniture Store parking lot

She was shot in the head in her car

If you have any information, you can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Brenda Bloom

On Friday, we featured the case of 29-year-old Brenda Lorraine Bloom. Here are the relevant details:

After 8 p.m., September 25, 1986

Body found nude, stabbed, and burned in Friendship Park

Had last been seen walking along MD Rts 2 and 648

If you have any information, you can call the Maryland State Police's Glen Burnie Barrack at 310-761-5130.