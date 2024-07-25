Retired teacher's murder case remains cold

Her case remains as chilly as the day she was killed.

Myra Cason, a 63-year-old retired teacher, who was active in her church and community was shot in the head on a snowy January day in 2011.

Anne Arundel County Police officers found her body just before 11 a.m. on January 28th.

She was in her car in the parking lot of a furniture store.

Cason had been seen leaving Maryland Primary Care Physicians just before 8 a.m., and had arrived in the parking lot where she would later be found around 8:30 a.m.

Police believe she was planning to meet someone at that parking lot and that her killing wasn't random.

However, they developed no motive, no suspects, and no reason why anyone would have wanted her dead.

"I lost a gem. We lost a beautiful lady," her son told WMAR-2 News at a vigil in her honor soon after her death.

Cloretta Gaither, or Ms. Clo, spoke to us a few years later, after the case had gone cold.

"But how could they have walked around and taken her life? This little woman, that was so kind.. and live with it?" she asked.

"I'm looking for justice," said Gaither about her younger sister's murder.

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Myra Cason, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also contact Anne Arundel County Police's Cold Case Unit at 410-222-4700.

