100 witnesses, 2 arrests, and still a cold case

It was Halloween night, 2009, and more than 100 people had gathered for a holiday party in Columbia.

The party lasted well into the night and the early hours of November 1, until shots rang out.

Around 1:15 a.m., Howard County Police received calls from multiple party-goers on the 11500 block of Manorstone Lane.

Gunfire inside the house.

Police found 19-year-old Aaron Thomas Brice dead at the scene.

22-year-old Nathaniel Quick was injured, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

But even with over 100 potential witnesses to the murder, the case has never been solved.

Brice had been discovered in the driveway along with over 20 shell casings, though Quick was found in the basement.

Police at the time said that they believe that the house had been rented out for the party, and it wasn't the first time they'd been called to the residence.

Officers had come to the home the prior June, after neighbors called in a noise complaint for a party.

Police also told WMAR-2 News at the time of Brice's murder that they didn't believe it had anything to do with drugs or gang activity.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder, but the charges were dropped.

One pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the other to that and felon with possession of a gun.

The second man, had been represented by Ivan Bates, back when he was a defense attorney.

And no one has been prosecuted for Aaron Brice's murder.

Howard County Police are offering up to $30,000 reward for information in this case.

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Aaron Thomas Brice, call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP. Callers may remain anonymous.