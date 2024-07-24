Baltimore County woman's death still unsolved 29 years later

GARRISON, Md. — Twenty-nine years later, the murder of a Garrison woman remains unsolved.

On December 7, 1995, around an hour and a half after midnight, police were sent to the unit block of Hamlet Drive, after Olga Grigoryevna Sexton was found dead.

According to police, the 36-year-old's husband, William Sexton, found her lying faced down and fully clothed right behind the front door of their townhouse when he came home early from work.

It was determined that the cause of death was trauma to the upper body.

She'd spent just four years in the United States, having moved here from Russia.

Detectives investigating the case released a sketch of a man who was wanted for questioning for her murder early in their investigation.

The man depicted in the sketch is described as white, 28 to 33 years old, 5'9" to 6' tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with a stocky build, blondish hair, and no facial hair.

According to police, this suspect was seen close to where Olga worked at a spa in the 2000 block of York Road in Timonium.

Credit cards belonging to Olga were recovered near two ATMs at two different banks in Baltimore County.

One card was found half an hour prior to her body being found and was given to police by a citizen later the same day.

The second card was found around noon the same day her body was found.

Police say that no transactions were attempted at either location on either card.

Additionally, Olga's purse was found around noon the same day on Perring Parkway by a passing motorist.

Above is a map provided by the Baltimore County Police Department showing the various locations important in this case.

Right now, Baltimore County Police continue to look for information from the public regarding the murder of Olga Sexton.

Anyone with information about this case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and is advised to call Baltimore County's Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.