The mysterious death of Brenda Bloom

Maryland State Police trooper stands beside a vehicle at a road into Friendship Park after not-yet-identified Brenda Bloom's body is discovered in the park, stabbed and burned.
Brenda Lorraine Bloom was 29 years old when she was murdered.

A sister, wife, and mother, she was found brutally stabbed to death in a park near BWI Airport in the early morning hours of September 26th, 1986.

Her body had been burned.

Every year after her death, her mother, Betty Duckworth, would call the Maryland State Police to see if there were any updates.

Maryland State Police trooper in front of a wooded area looking off camera toward a reporter on the left with a microphone in front of him with an old WMAR-2 News logo microphone flag.

And when Betty died, her daughter, Brenda's sister Sarah took over calling the police each year.

Sarah Duckworth passed away this past Christmastime of cancer.

We spoke to Lori Duckworth, another of the Duckworth sisters.

"I was young back then," she told WMAR-2 News. She thinks she was in 10th or 11th grade when her older sister was murdered.

As a teenage sibling of the victim, she didn't get information directly from the police.

But she did remember adults discussing what they thought happened to Bloom.

Lori Duckworth remembered hearing that Bloom had left work, but before going home, she'd stopped at a bar.

They lived down the street from a bar, where a motorcycle gang used to hang out, recalled Lori.

According to Lori, police had to take Brenda Bloom home from the bar, but then her husband kicked her out of the house, so she went back out.

Maryland State Police say she'd been last seen walking in the area of Route 2 and Route 648 in Anne Arundel County.

Neighbors told WMAR-2 News at the time that they weren't surprised that a body was found in the park.

ARCHIVE: Friendship Park Murder

Bloom was survived by her husband, three children, and several siblings.

"I just wish they could find the killer," her little sister says.

If you have any information that might help police solve Brenda Bloom's murder, please call the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 310-761-5130. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip.

