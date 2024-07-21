After 38 years, police still search for killer of Janice Lynn Potter

ROSSVILLE, Md. — It was an average Tuesday night.

Janice Lynn Potter, 24, arrived home from work on April 15, 1986, and ate dinner in her home on Talister Court in Rossville. At the time, Janice was two months pregnant.

After dinner, Janice went to the family room in the basement to watch television. But with the wood-burning stove in the basement on, it was rather warm.

So, before her husband left to attend his night classes in College Park at 6 p.m., Janice asked him to open their sliding glass door a crack to help let out some of the heat.

When Mr. Potter returned home from class around 10 p.m., he found Janice dead in the basement.

Police say that sometime between 6 and 10 p.m., the killer entered the home through the cracked sliding glass door and stabbed Janice repeatedly.

Various pieces of jewelry and a set of antique sterling silver salt and pepper shakers were taken.

Additionally, in the weeks before her death, Janice had been receiving annoying phone calls on and off. Investigators believe that the person who killed her may be the same person responsible for these calls.

Police say they believe that someone in that neighborhood may know something and could help solve this crime.

To see our previous coverage, click here and here.

If anyone has any information about the homicide of Janice Lynn Potter, regardless of how insignificant it might seem, please contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Those with information may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 through the Metro Crime Stoppers, and can call 866-756-2587.