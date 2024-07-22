A popular chefs 2016 murder remains unsolved

BALTIMORE — Michael Bates Jr. was a well-known chef in Baltimore.

He is remembered as a man who had an infectious personality.

Nearly eight years ago his life was cut short as he was murdered at just 46-years-old.

Not a day goes by where Ericka Richardson doesn't think about her brother.

"Everyday I wake up with Michael on my mind. And throughout the day, there's something that reminds me of him," said Richardson.

She says he had a larger than life person personality.

"He was always the one to make you laugh. He was always the life of the party. Even if you were at a funeral, he would find something to make you laugh about," said Richardson.

However, that all changed Sept. 21, 2016, when her brother was murdered.

Baltimore City Police say at least two people tried to rob him while he was sitting in his car on Pen Lucy Road.

He put his hands up to comply with their demands, but was still shot in the neck.

Police found him in the stairwell of a nearby building where he ran after he was shot. However, he died in the hospital shortly afterward.

In the morning when I got that call, and when I can hear my aunt say Michael's been shot, just pray. And to this day it still feels like it just happened and sometimes it feels like it's so far away," said Richardson.

"It's been eight years, eight years too long. And for his mother and aunt to go to their grave without closure and without peace is unacceptable, said Martin Jones, a long time friend of Bates.

Jones still feels the pain from Bates' death.

He knew him from high school. They both went to the military.

Bates went to the navy and Jones went to the army.

They reconnected years later and maintained a close friendship until Bates' murder.

"His legacy is his infectious personality and the way he just walked into the room and became the center of attention and left everyone in stitches at the end of the day," said Jones.

Richardson and Jones have a plea for the community.

"I would just plea again to the public that anything you know, anything you heard, just come forward and say what happened," said Richardson.

"There's someone that knows, and I hope that they come forward and tell the truth to give the family some peace," said Jones.

Before Bates' death, he had plans to open up a culinary school and help veterans.

Richardson says her mother died a few years ago with a broken heart due to Bates' death.

If you have any information, you can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.