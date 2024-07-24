Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Mexican Restaurant & General Store are the latest additions to Cross Keys redevelopment

Sol Oaxaca
Sol Oaxaca/Caves Valley Partners<br/><br/>
Sol Oaxaca
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 24, 2024

BALTIMORE — The redevelopment of Cross Keys in North Baltimore continues with the addition of two new businesses.

Caves Valley Partners purchased the mixed-use property back in 2020.

On Thursday the group announced an upscale Mexican restaurant called Sol Oaxaca would be opening in Spring 2025, taking over the former location of Donna's Cafe.

Also coming in early fall is Ruxton Mercantile, advertising itself as a modern general store.

Cross Keys already celebrated the openings of Always Ice Cream Company, Cece's Roland Park and Easy Like Sunday.

More are expected to be added to the mix shortly including ZaVino Italian Marketplace, Kneads Bakeshop, and an Atlas Restaurant Group owned Chinese restaurant.

The completed version of the re-imagined Cross Keys will also be home to 350 apartments and an office building.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices