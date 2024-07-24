Mexican Restaurant & General Store are the latest additions to Cross Keys redevelopment

BALTIMORE — The redevelopment of Cross Keys in North Baltimore continues with the addition of two new businesses.

Caves Valley Partners purchased the mixed-use property back in 2020.

On Thursday the group announced an upscale Mexican restaurant called Sol Oaxaca would be opening in Spring 2025, taking over the former location of Donna's Cafe.

Also coming in early fall is Ruxton Mercantile, advertising itself as a modern general store.

Cross Keys already celebrated the openings of Always Ice Cream Company, Cece's Roland Park and Easy Like Sunday.

More are expected to be added to the mix shortly including ZaVino Italian Marketplace, Kneads Bakeshop, and an Atlas Restaurant Group owned Chinese restaurant.

The completed version of the re-imagined Cross Keys will also be home to 350 apartments and an office building.