Kneads Bakeshop to open at Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — East Baltimore's longtime H&S Bakery is growing their new bakery concept, called Kneads Bakeshop.

The first Kneads recently opened at Harbor East, on South Central at Fleet Street. Today, developer Caves Valley Partners announced that a second Kneads Bakeshop has signed a lease at The Village of Cross Keys.

Kneads will be the latest eatery at the redesigned Cross Keys shopping center, off of Falls Road in north Baltimore. It is expected to open there by this fall.

Arsh Mirmiran, of Caves Valley Partners, said in a statement: “It is gratifying to bring yet another beloved and iconic Baltimore family and brand to Cross Keys."

Kira Paterakis, co-owner of Kneads, said in a statement: “As we began our search for satellite locations, it became clear that Cross Keys’ beautiful and intimate outdoor shopping district was a no-brainer. It’s the perfect place to grab coffee, a pastry, or glass of wine. Our positioning at the front of the property will make it easy for people to dine-in or take on-the-go."

Asked if they'll be opening any more locations, Kneads catering/wholesale manager Kristin Graham simply said:

We are so excited to be growing and have no plans to stop!

Kneads offers not just baked goods, but sandwiches and other breakfast and lunch items. At the Cross Keys location, they'll feature two items from northern Baltimore companies - coffee from Aveley Farms (which recently opened a cafe in downtown Towson), and tea from Wight Tea Company (in Hampden's Whitehall Mill).

Cross Keys has announced a variety of new restaurants and food options in recent months.

