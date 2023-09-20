ZaVino Italian deli & pizzeria coming to Village of Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — The Village of Cross Keys in north Baltimore will be getting an Italian deli and pizzeria as part of its redevelopment, as well as California Closets interior design store.

The new restaurant will be called ZaVino Italian Marketplace, and will combine a delicatessen/grocery with a brick-oven pizzeria and a liquor store, announced Caves Valley Partners this morning. It's expected to open in spring 2024.

This would be at least the fourth new restaurant at Cross Keys, off of Falls Road, which first added Easy Like Sunday and has also announced Cece's Roland Park and an unnamed Chinese restaurant.

ZaVino will have "an open atmosphere reminiscent of light and airy markets in Italy," and will offer Italian subs, sandwiches, panini, pastas, meatballs, Neapolitan pizza, and many other traditional items, plus beer, liquor and Italian wines. It will have takeout and dine-in service, with indoor and outdoor seating. It will be located near Williams Sonoma.

ZaVino will be run by Gino Kozera, who currently operates Amber Cafe in Locust Point and previously ran Panera Bread.

Arsh Mirmiran, the partner at Caves Valley Partners, said in a statement:

ZaVino will resume Cross Keys’ tradition of housing a gourmet deli and food market, reminiscent of the legendary Village Food Market (best known as the Cross Keys Deli).

Besides the restaurant, California Closets will also be joining Cross Keys in the summer of 2024.

California Closets offers custom storage solutions and luxury space management.

