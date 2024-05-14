Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Cece's Roland Park announces opening date

Cece's Roland Park rendering
Village of Cross Keys
Cece's Roland Park rendering<br/>
Cece's Roland Park rendering
Cece's Roland Park rendering
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:57:03-04

BALTIMORE — The Village of Cross Keys, in North Baltimore, is announcing an opening date for a major new restaurant.

Cece's Roland Park will open June 13 at the revitalized shopping center off of Falls Road. It's offering a "continental European menu with coastal influences."

It's being run by prominent local developer The Cordish Companies, as announced last year.

The Village of Cross Keys said the restaurant will include "Cece’s Signature Martini, an impressive tequila selection, and an exceptional collection of French and Italian wine," and the adjacent Cece's Kitchen will have pastas and pizzas "in a casual family setting."

The restaurant is now hiring for all positions, and will have an open courtyard under "a star-view canopy."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices