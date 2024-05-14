Cece's Roland Park announces opening date

BALTIMORE — The Village of Cross Keys, in North Baltimore, is announcing an opening date for a major new restaurant.

Cece's Roland Park will open June 13 at the revitalized shopping center off of Falls Road. It's offering a "continental European menu with coastal influences."

It's being run by prominent local developer The Cordish Companies, as announced last year.

The Village of Cross Keys said the restaurant will include "Cece’s Signature Martini, an impressive tequila selection, and an exceptional collection of French and Italian wine," and the adjacent Cece's Kitchen will have pastas and pizzas "in a casual family setting."

The restaurant is now hiring for all positions, and will have an open courtyard under "a star-view canopy."