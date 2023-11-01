Ice-cream shop coming to Village of Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — An Anne Arundel County ice cream shop will open a new location at The Village of Cross Keys.

Always Ice Cream, which runs several ice cream stores, is coming to Baltimore next spring.

It will be the fifth restaurant in the redeveloped Cross Keys, off of Falls Road near Northern Parkway.

Always Ice Cream has locations in West Annapolis and Edgewater. It also owns Daily Scoop in Pasadena, Annapolis Ice Cream Company in downtown Annapolis, and a food truck.

Always Ice Cream co-founders Mark and Adam Cohen say they use "only natural and uncomplicated ingredients with minimal preservatives, added sugars, and artificial flavors" and feature rotating flavors like Blue Angel, Cookie Monster and Penguin Tracks. They also have vegan and dairy-free flavors, and offer ice-cream cakes.

