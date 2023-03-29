Easy Like Sunday restaurant opens at The Village of Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — The Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore now has a new brunch-oriented cafe, as the shopping center's owners work to revitalize the property.

Easy Like Sunday has replaced the popular Village Square Cafe, which closed in 2021. The shopping center, on Falls Road near Northern Parkway, is known for being built by James Rouse, who also designed the Inner Harbor and Columbia, but hasn't had a restaurant since the closure of Village Square Cafe, as well as Donna's in 2018.

Arsh Mirmiran, of Caves Valley Partners, which is redeveloping Cross Keys, said in a press release:

"Easy Like Sunday will be the next edition in Cross Keys’ long history as Baltimore’s ideal location for power breakfast and lunch meetings and for brunch on weekends.”

Easy Like Sunday offers a daily breakfast, brunch and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Restaurant co-owner Antonios Kokolis said in the press release that he and partners Sean and Anna MacCuish are "thrilled" with being in Cross Keys so far. The shopping center said there was a capacity crowd when Easy Like Sunday opened this morning.

