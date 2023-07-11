Atlas Group continues Baltimore expansion with new Chinese restaurant at Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — A new Chinese Restaurant is coming to the Village of Cross Keys.

The yet to be named eatery will be owned and operated by Atlas Restaurant Group, which already has over two dozen properties in Maryland.

This newest addition is expected to open in fall 2024.

It will seat up to 200 people inside a newly constructed building next to the Village Shops.

The restaurant will feature a full bar and live nightly music along with an indoor and outdoor rooftop.

Atlas Group's Director of Asian Cuisine, chef Alisher Yallaev, is helping to craft the menu, while a nationwide search continues for an executive chef.

Over the last several months Cross Keys has also welcomed other restaurants including Easy Like Sunday and Cece's Roland Park.

It's part of an ongoing effort by Caves Valley Partners to expand and revive the property they bought back in 2020.