TRIAL DAY 8: State rests its case after presenting DNA evidence that links defendant to murder of Rachel Morin

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Friday's testimony was slow and even at times confusing in the trial for the murder of Rachel Morin but a necessary evil as prosecutors dug deep into the DNA that links the defendant to the crime, the final piece of evidence tying everything together.

After six full days of testimony and 32 witnesses, the state rested its case just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The defense has an opportunity to call witnesses on Monday morning when the trial resumes.

The last state witness, DNA and serology expert Tiffany Keener, testified she found DNA on Morin's neck, left wrist, breasts and apple watch that belonged to the same unknown male contributor which later was a "match" for the accused, Victor Martinez-Hernandez.

Meaning the probability is so low, something like 1 in 900 octillion (a number with 27 zeros) or 1 in 400 nonillion (a number with 30 zeros), of the DNA actually belonging to someone else.

The DNA of four other males, including Morin's boyfriend Richard Tobin were tested but they also were not a match.

The shovel admitted into evidence that a bystander saw a "strange man in the woods" with before Morin's murder was swabbed, but there was not enough DNA to draw a conclusion of who it belonged to.

Martinez-Hernandez' family in Maryland, who he stayed with, provided police with several pieces of his clothing including 5 black socks which had "consistent" DNA with that found at the crime scene and ultimately led to his arrest in Tulsa in June 2024.

After he was in custody, investigators caught Martinez-Hernandez in multiple lies about his ties to Maryland during an interrogation video played for the jury. When asked about how his DNA ended up at the crime scene, he suggested it was planted to harm him and denied hurting or murdering anyone.

He also denied knowing the name Rachel Morin, though phone records show video news reports about the case were viewed on his phone in the days before his arrest.

Lead detective Phillip Golden noted that his body language showed signs he appeared more nervous when he was asked about Maryland and DNA, like swiveling in his chair.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected on Monday, two days ahead of schedule.