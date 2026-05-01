BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with sunshine today before clouds increase this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Fallen Heroes Day honors first responders in Maryland who have died in the line of duty
- Maryland state workers demand road safety reforms after 2 highway workers killed this week
- Hampden community rallies around Avenue Kitchen and Bar owner battling stage 4 cancer
Top news headlines for Friday, May 1