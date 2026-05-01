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Top news headlines for Friday, May 1

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WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with sunshine today before clouds increase this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

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Top news headlines for Friday, May 1

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