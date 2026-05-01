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Maryland state workers demand road safety reforms after 2 highway workers killed this week

Workers demand reforms after 2 highway deaths in Maryland
Felix Abeson
Workers demand reforms after 2 highway deaths in Maryland
Workers demand reforms after 2 highway deaths in Maryland
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Maryland state workers are calling for changes to address road and workplace safety.

Workers demand reforms after 2 highway deaths in Maryland

Workers demand reforms after 2 highway deaths in Maryland

This comes after two Maryland state highway administration workers died days apart this week.

Both were struck by vehicles while working on state highways.

Their deaths come just days after national work zone awareness week.

Union members gathered outside MDOT headquarters, calling for reform.

Many of them say they have experienced close calls while at work.

Maryland state police are investigating both crashes.

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