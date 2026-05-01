Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty showers possible this evening

Below average temps through the weekend...
Good Thursday night! Friday starts off sunny, with showers arriving by evening as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures are set to fall this weekend, with highs struggling to even reach the 60° mark. We are carefully watching a coastal storm developing this weekend. Over the last few days, we expected it to track out to sea, but recent trends have shifted the system farther west toward the I-95 corridor. As of now, it looks like the Eastern Shore and southern Maryland will see the steadiest rain, while areas north and west of Baltimore may only pick up a few occasional showers.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with sunshine today before clouds increase this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Saturday will feature showers, mostly to the southeast of the Baltimore metro. Drier on Sunday with more sunshine. Warming up into the 70s next week!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

RIGHT RAIL HOCKEY 480x360.png

Homepage Showcase

Lost WMAR on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft