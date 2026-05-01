Spotty showers possible this evening

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with sunshine today before clouds increase this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Saturday will feature showers, mostly to the southeast of the Baltimore metro. Drier on Sunday with more sunshine. Warming up into the 70s next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.