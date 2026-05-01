Spotty showers possible this evening

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with sunshine today before clouds increase this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Saturday will feature showers, mostly to the southeast of the Baltimore metro. Drier on Sunday with more sunshine. Warming up into the 70s next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.