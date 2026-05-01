Hampden community rallies around Avenue Kitchen and Bar owner battling stage 4 cancer

BALTIMORE — The Hampden community is rallying support for a neighborhood restaurant owner as he battles cancer.

Avenue Kitchen and Bar owner Patrick Dahlgren was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer two years ago.

Since his diagnosis, he has endured six rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries.

On Thursday, the community came together for a fundraiser to support Dahlgren and donate to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research Foundation.

Dahlgren says he is lucky to have the support, especially from other local restaurant owners.

"I feel like the restaurant business in Baltimore, we're a tight-knit group of owners and, you know, and workers, so we're here to support each other, and they stepped forward," says Dahlgren.

To help with medical expenses, click here for Patrick's GoFundMe.