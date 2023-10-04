Morgan State cancels, postpones homecoming activities amid mass shooting investigation

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has decided to postpone or cancel certain homecoming activities this week, President David Wilson announced Wednesday.

BREAKING: Morgan State cancels/postpones all Homecoming activities until shooters are found and “brought to justice.” @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Ks9cOhten2 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorthNews) October 4, 2023

Some events that were canceled include:

The Homecoming Concert

Silent Headphones Party

Homecoming Pep Rally Homecoming Parade

And all other on campus events including our Lady Bear Volleyball match.

The following events will be postponed:



The Homecoming Football Game

The MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala.

President Wilson says they arrived at the decision after careful deliberation with key stakeholders within the university community including members of the his administration, student leaders from SGA and the university council.

the full statement is as follows:

Morgan State Community:



It with great consternation that I deliver this message to our University community following the most unfortunate of events that occurred on our campus last evening. On behalf of our entire Morgan community including our Board of Regents, my administrative team, faculty and staff, we extend our thoughts and prayers to those students injured in this heinous act of violence. Their care and recovery are a top priority.



Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming. Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount. In response to last evening’s events, we are aggressively increasing security measures on campus, further amplifying additional security measures that have been implement in recent years.



Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan’s history all activities planned around Homecoming will be either cancelled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice.



Cancelled activities include: The Homecoming Concert, Silent Headphones Party, Homecoming Pep Rally, Homecoming Parade and all other on campus events including our Lady Bear Volleyball match.

Activities associated with Homecoming that have been postponed include: the Homecoming Football Game, the MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala. In the abundance of sensitivity for the emotional wellbeing of campus community, we have also decided to cancel all classes and activities for the remainder of the week and will implement campus-wide programming geared towards health and welfare of our University community. We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental wellness.



We arrived at this decision after very careful—and at times emotional—deliberation with key stakeholders within our University community including members of my administration, student leaders from SGA and our University Council.



In closing, I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to delivering a safe campus for our entire Morgan family. We greatly appreciate the support of our larger community who have expressed their concern and support during this most trying time. As more details become available, please know that you will hear from me in the coming days.







Thank you.







Morgan State University President David Wilson

President Wilson says this is the first time all activities will either be canceled or postponed until the suspect(s) have been 'brought to justice.'

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

Five people, four men and one woman, were wounded during the shooting, four of them being students at the university.

I spoke with a student who attended a homecoming event at Morgan in the nearby Murphy building, where he sheltered-in-place.



Described to me the frantic, chaotic post-event crowd. He told me he worked to help others as he saw people getting trampled. — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 4, 2023

One was already released from the hospital, and all others are expected to survive.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are still piecing together evidence hoping it leads to the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

Here are some positive stories WMAR has covered about Morgan State: