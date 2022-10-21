Watch Now
Morgan State reaches record enrollment numbers, surpassing 9,100 students

Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 21, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Morgan State University reaches historic enrollment figures for the second year in a row. Morgan, Maryland's largest Historically Black College (HBCU), surpassed 9,100 enrolled students.

This increase represents a 7.5% growth over the University's total student count for the 2021-22 academic year. This also keeps Morgan on track to to achieve their goal of enrolling 10,000 students.

This comes at a time where the campus is undergoing a physical transformation. The enrollment rate has steadily increased from 8,469 in 2021 to 9,101 in 2022.

Morgan's current student count represents an 18% increase over the pre-pandemic number in Fall 2018.

"Back-to-back years of record enrollment is a defining moment, reflective of our robust, highly sought-after academic programs and our accomplished faculty, who are readying our graduates to compete on any stage, anywhere in the world," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

