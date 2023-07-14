Morgan State launches portal to help food entrepreneurs grow their businesses

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University released an online portal for student and community food entrepreneurs to utilize local resources to help grow their businesses in Baltimore.

Baltimore now becomes the third city to release Open Access, following the heels of Open Access DC and Open Access Philadelphia.

At Morgan, the initiative will be overseen as a collaboration between the School of Engineering and the School of Education and Urban Studies Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

“Baltimore is a food city. However, historically some residents have faced barriers to entering the food entrepreneurial space. Morgan State is proud to help alleviate some of these barriers and host Open Access Baltimore” said Celeste Chavis, interim associate dean of Undergraduate Studies for the School of Engineering.

Open Access Baltimore is a continuation of the Aspen Institute's Food & Society.

It is a free, open source, one-stop shop, allowing individuals and those working with small businesses to access resources and sources of capital more easily from a single site.

Anyone can view Open Access Baltimore on all digital devices here.