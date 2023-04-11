'Spite Wall' comes crumbling down near Morgan State

BALTIMORE — The “Spite Wall” came crumbling down this morning near Morgan State University.

Constructed in the 1930s, the wall was recognized as a barrier of residential segregation for African Americans.

Despite slavery in Maryland being abolished in 1864, there were still laws restricting where Black citizens could live.

A portion of land Morgan now sits on was purchased in 1917 over the objection of neighbors.

It's said one purpose of the wall was to block those neighbors from seeing African Americans in their neighborhood.

The last remaining portion of the wall torn down Tuesday, was situated on Hillen Road by where the old Reeds Drugstore stood.

During the 1960s Morgan students staged sit-ins at the location.

The tearing down of the wall was celebrated during an event held by the university and its president, David Wilson.

