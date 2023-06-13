MSU marching band set to perform at White House for Juneteenth Concert

The Magnificent Marching Machine is set to kickoff a slew of performances on Tuesday.

Morgan State University's marching band is among a list of performers for President Joe Biden's Juneteenth Concert.

Along with the M3, the list of performers includes:

Audra McDonald;

Broadway Inspirational Voices;

Cliff “Method Man” Smith;

Colman Domingo;

Fisk Jubilee Singers;

Hampton University Concert Choir;

Jennifer Hudson;

Ledisi;

Maverick City Music;

Nicco Annan;

Patina Miller;

Step Afrika!;

Tennessee State University Marching Band - Aristocrat of Bands;

and

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

Back in 2021, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation that made Juneteenth one of the newest federal holidays.

The event is also taking place during Black Music Month, a time to honor those who have composed the soundtrack of American life.

The event is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ #TaketheLead Initiative and The Recording Academy.