Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morgan State is the first 4-year HBCU in Amazon's pre-paid tuition program

Amazon employs 15,000 people in the Baltimore region
Morgan is the first HBCU in Amazon's 'Career Choice' Program.
MORGAN STATE CAMPUS.jpg
Posted at 7:52 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 07:53:39-04

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University is making history. Administrators announced it will be Amazon's first four-year HBCU to participate in the company's pre-paid tuition program for employees.

Administrators at Morgan State couldn't be happier as they tweeted out their excitement to announce the big news. The online retailer will cover tuition for hourly employees to start school or transfer their credits and get their degree.

Morgan State is now one of three Maryland universities where Amazon employees can further their education.

It's also the first 4-year HBCU to be designated an Amazon career choice institution.

The Career Choice program encourages employees to learn new skills which they can use to further their career at amazon or anywhere else.

The program offers help with paying for college tuition or industry certifications, as well as helping employees who need assistance with skills such as English language proficiency, getting their high school diploma or GED.

Morgan will offer Amazon employees the opportunity to enroll in any one of the university’s nearly 60 undergraduate degree programs.

Amazon employees with 60 or more transfer credits can enroll in one of eight bachelor’s degree programs or online learning opportunities.

Amazon officials said it's investing more than a billion dollars in the U.S. to give more than 300,000 employees the skills they need to launch a career into higher-paying jobs.

Amazon said it employs about 15,000 people in the Baltimore metropolitan area, which makes the announcement significant for both amazon and Morgan State.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019