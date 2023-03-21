Morgan State University secures nearly $7M for research centers

BALTIMORE — Two new research centers are coming to Morgan State University thanks to funding from the state.

The university secured $6.8 million for Morgan’s Center for Research and Education in Microelectronics and the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities. Both centers will employ up to 25 new faculty members.

The centers will develop designs and fabrication of semiconductors and address challenges facing public schools.

With the addition of the buildings, Morgan State will have nine state-funded research centers.