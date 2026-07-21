MDOT: 20 killed on Maryland roadways over the last two weeks

BALTIMORE — As summer rolls along with many people out traveling, the roads have a tendency to become more dangerous.

Over the last week, from July 13 through 19, Maryland's Department of Transportation is reporting 10 traffic related deaths throughout the State.

WMAR-2 News previously reported on many of these crashes, three of which involved motorcycles.

Two of the fatalities happened in Baltimore County, the first along Timonium Road in Cockeysville, and the other off Belair Road in Perry Hall.

Three more people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Adelphi. A sixth person died following an I-95 crash in Baltimore City.

This tragic span follows-up the week of July 6-12 which saw an additional 10 people killed in collisions.

So far in July — 28 crash deaths have been recorded. Overall in 2026 — 219 people have lost their lives on Maryland roadways.