Baltimore County police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Cockeysville

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. — A deadly single-vehicle crash is under investigation in Cockeysville, Baltimore County police say.

Officers responded to the area of West Timonium Road and Pine Valley Drive for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The Crash Team has responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is the second deadly crash reported in Baltimore County on Friday.

Officers responded to another deadly collision in Perry Hall, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was critically injured.