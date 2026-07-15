Three dead, two injured following multi-vehicle collision involving motorcycle in Adelphi

ADELPHI, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Adelphi that occurred late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road at 11:26 p.m. following reports of the collision.

According to investigators, a motorcycle and another vehicle were traveling northbound on New Hampshire Avenue when a third vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Metzerott Road, resulting in a collision with both vehicles.

The motorcyclist, the driver of one of the involved vehicles, and a female passenger in that same vehicle all died at the scene, police confirmed.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 301-731-4422. The case reference number is 26-0037468.