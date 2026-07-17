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Fatal crash in Perry Hall leaves one dead, one critically injured

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Jeff Morgan/WMAR
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PERYY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County police responded to a deadly crash in Perry Hall Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 9400 block of Belair Road for a reported crash.

At the scene, police found two victims. One victim died at the scene, while the second victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to WMAR-2 News reporter Jeff Morgan, witnesses report seeing multiple cars racing down the street and swerving in and out of traffic.

Crash Team investigators remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

Police say Belair Road will remain closed for an undetermined period of time.

Motorists should avoid Belair Road at Halbert Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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