MDOT warns drivers of dangers on the road amid 10 traffic related deaths over last week

BALTIMORE — As summer rolls along with many people out traveling, the roads have a tendency to become more dangerous.

In just the last week, from July 6 through 12, Maryland's Department of Transportation is reporting 10 traffic related deaths throughout the State.

One happened in Frederick County along I-70 and another on Route 32 in Columbia.

Overall in July — 18 deaths have been documented, and we're not even half-way through the month yet.

Thus far in 2026 Maryland's recorded 207 traffic deaths, which is significantly lower than the 245 at this time in 2025, yet still high.

In an attempt to get those numbers down farther, the department is renewing its call for drivers to slow down.

Below is a list of simple tips commuters are urged to follow courtesy of MDOT.

Obey posted speed limits and slow down, especially in work zones.

Move over for any vehicle with flashing lights, or slow down if you cannot safely change lanes.

Avoid distractions while driving - including phones, passengers and any activity that takes your attention away from the road ahead.

Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Wear seat belts on every trip, in the front seat and back seat.

Share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.