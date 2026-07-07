Maryland's Black Music Month class brings "range" in 2026

BALTIMORE — Our Black Music Month series for 2026 came with a wide range of diverse talent that marked the culture's impact for generations.

From the foundation of the blues, classical and gospel, to the ever developing sound of R&B soul and Hip-Hop and even adding the welcomed surprise of instruments like the ukelele and the cello, this year's showcase gave a glimpse of tomorrow's rising stars, and some of the best that the present has to offer. We also got to celebrate those who paved the way.

You can watch our YouTube special to see all of the features together or see the individual stories and learn about the artists below: