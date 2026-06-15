Baltimore blues band receives Hall of Fame honor

BALTIMORE — For this edition of WMAR's Black Music Month, we take you back in time.

Back in time to a band, at the peak of their powers, could get anyone get on their feet with the sound of their blues music.

"Blues is the root of a lot of the music you hear right to today," Charles "Big Daddy Stallings" said.

We're highlighting Charles"Big Daddy" Stallings & The B-Town/Bluez Evolution Band, who recently just got inducted into the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame.

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Their sounds combine traditional blues, boogie, soul and swing.

The Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame recognizes bands and musicians who have made lasting contributions to Maryland's musical and cultural heritage.

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"I knew we were doing some good things. I knew we played a lot of places and a lot of people liked us," Russell Hayward, the band's drummer remembers.

The band was active from the mid to late 2000s and during their run, they shared the stage with blues legends like Pinetop Perkins, Hubert Sumlin and Mark Hummel.

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They are the only group to represent both the Baltimore and D.C. Blues Societies at the International Blues Challenge held annually in Memphis, Tennessee.

The induction ceremony takes place June 28.